Xiaomi Mi Max 2 new Matte Black variant launched

Xiaomi recently launched the highly anticipated Mi Max 2 at an event in Hong Kong the past week. However, the company is yet again launching a new color variant of the smartphone in the country.

Previously the smartphone was launched only in Gold variant but now the smartphone will be available in Matte Black color as well. With the launch, Hong Kong will be the first country to sell this new color version.

So consumers in Hong Kong now have two colors to choose from. While that may be good news for the fans, on the other hand, the Mi Max 2 will come in 64GB storage model only. The 128GB variant will not be sold in Hong Kong. The device is priced at HKD 1,899 (approx $243 / Rs. 15,717).

Talking about the specifications, it remains the same as the current Gold version. Well, just to recall, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD display. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage space. The storage is expandable up to 256 GB via microsSD card.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone will feature a 12 MP camera at the back and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5300mAh battery and the handset runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0. with custom MIUI 8 on top.

In any case, we are still waiting for the official word from the company on whether the smartphone will be made available to more markets outside of China and Hong Kong also or not.