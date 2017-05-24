Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price is out ahead of launch; price to start from Rs. 14,000

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be officially unveiled tomorrow. Ever since the launch date was confirmed, the rumors and leaks regarding the device have increased in number.

The earlier leaks have tipped that the second generation Mi Max will be released in two variants. One of them will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity and the other one will have 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space, claim the reports. We even saw that the prices of these two Mi Max 2 variants have been revealed earlier.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 clears NCC ahead of launch

Now, fresh information has been spotted on the MIUI forums revealing the Mi Max 2's alleged pricing. Also, the device's rear panel has been leaked in a couple of photos showing how it might look like exactly.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

How much would the Mi Max 2 cost? The Mi Max 2 is said to be priced starting from 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) for the 64GB storage variant. The high-end model with 128GB storage is tipped to be priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,000). Besides the storage capacity, the device will be launched with two different SoCs. One will have the Snapdragon 660 SoC and the other will have the Snapdragon 626 SoC. The top-notch variant of the Mi Max 2 is said to be priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000). Enormous battery capacity The USP of the Mi Max 2 is claimed to be its 5400mAh battery that is likely to arrive with the fast charging support. Talking about the camera department, it looks like the Mi Max 2 will have a 12MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The previous rumors point at a 6.4-inch display and a front-facing fingerprint sensor. Almost similar to the Mi Max 2 The Mi Max 2 is said to be almost similar to the original Mi Max. It is said that the smartphone will have a metal build and a recent leak shows antenna bands at the top and bottom edges of the rear panel. We will get more clarity on the Mi Max 2 when the device is launched tomorrow.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source 1, 2