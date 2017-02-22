Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6GB RAM to be announced in May

Yesterday, we came up with a report that Xiaomi is all set to launch more smartphones to make a strong comeback. While the company is yet to start with the expansion of its smartphone lineup, the details about a mid-range device have hit the rumor mills.

Remember the Mi Max, which was launched in China in the last year? Now, there are speculations that the manufacturer is prepping the successor to this device. A recent report claims that the alleged Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be unveiled in May and hit the retail shelved sometime in June.

The rumor suggests tat Xiaomi will bring about a couple of hardware changes to the device in question. The 6.44-inch display on this device is likely to be a 6.44-inch edge-to-edge one. Besides this design improvement, the Mi Max 2 is likely to feature a slightly better battery and a larger storage space as well.

Moreover, a recent Weibo post, the Xiaomi Mi Max successor is tipped to employ the new Snapdragon 660 processor teamed up with a massive 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The existing Mi Max features 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity and lacks a micro SD card for expansion. The Mi Mix 2 is said to be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery whereas the one in its predecessor is a 4,850 mAh one.

For now, we don't have any clear information about the camera modules to be used in the Mi Mix 2. WE need to check for a 16MP main snapper with PDAF and a 5MP front-facer with 85-degree wide-lens.,

We expect to see the presence of a fingerprint sensor on board the Mi Max 2. The device should run Android 7.0 Nougat teamed up with MIUI 8. The pricing is expected to be $310 (approx. Rs 20,700).

