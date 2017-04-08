Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications show up on GFXBench

As Xiaomi is gearing up to launch their next flagship -- Mi6 and Mi6 Plus, another outing from the Chinese handset maker leaks online showing us the heads up about the Mi Max's successor.

Purported Mi Max 2 has been spotted on the GFXBench website with a model named called as Xiaomi Oxygen'. As per listing, the alleged Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 on the front.

It is said to feature a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm (Cortex A53 - ARMv8) processor, along with Adreno 506 taking care of graphics department.

If the information is trusted, this phablet will have a 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As of now, there is no variant popped up as such. Also, this phablet will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat on top of MIUI.

Moving to the camera, the device is expected to have a 12MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper. In addition to that, the rear camera is capable of shooting videos at 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution.

Apart from this, it might carry other connectivity options such as WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Accelerometer, Barometer, Digital compass, Light sensor, Gyroscope, Pedometer and Proximity sensor.

On the other hand, the company is planning to launch Mi6 smartphone this month after the confirmation from Lei Jun during the online streaming with Xiaomi fans. Saying that Xiaomi Mi6 is expected to come in two variants -- Mi6 and Mi6 Plus.

As per the leaked report, the Mi6 is expected to come with 5.1-inch Full HD (1080x1920) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Also, the report suggests that the phone might come in 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage.

It is tipped to sport a 12MP rear camera with 4K recording and 8MP front camera for selfies. Moreover, the Mi6 Plus might come with dual camera setup on the back.