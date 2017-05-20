Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will not run on MIUI 9; No announcement made

Just yesterday we got to know that Xiaomi is all set to release its much-awaited smartphone, Mi Max 2 on May 25th. The company has released a teaser on Weibo announcing the news conference event which is scheduled on the same date.

This poster revealed other details about the event along with launch date. As per this poster, Lei Jun, the Xiaomi CEO and other top executives of the company including Luo Zhenyu, Ma Dong, Ge Ke, Chen Rui and the famous China-based girls' band called Shanghai 48 aka SNH48 will be present on this Mi Max 2's launch event. Besides all these teasers, here comes an unexpected news for Xiaomi fans.

No MIUI 9! This news is all about the latest MIUI 9 version. The Weibo post revealed a new information stating that the company will not announce MIUI 9 in this upcoming event. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch slated for May 25: Specs, features and price to expect This makes the to-be-launched Mi Max 2 to not include this version of MIUI. This news is surely going to dishearten the Xiaomi lovers. Features of MIUI 9 The company has already started working on this new version of MIUI around last December. It has also sent out MIUI 9 beta ROMS to the eager developers. No much information about this latest MIUI 9 is leaked except for the features such as split screen, picture-to-picture, and system apps deletion support. Overall specs This device comes with a larger full HD display of 6.4-inch and two different variants of a processor- Snapdragon 626 and latest Snapdragon 660. The phone houses a huge battery of 5000mAh capacity and sports a 12MP primary camera with a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. According to rumors, Mi Max 2 may cost somewhere between 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source