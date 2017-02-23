Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6GB RAM and 5000mAh battery spotted

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 expected to make its first public appearance in May. The smartphone is apparently going to be the successor of the already announced Xiaomi Mi Max.

Ahead of the launch of the device, there have a lot of speculations about the handset making round on the internet. Adding on to the rumor mill, fresh leaks reveals full specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

According to the leak, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is going to feature a 6.44-inch display, similar to that of the Mi Max. However, the new version will be a little different from the previous one, as the device is going to come packed with a new processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Not only that, this Xiaomi device is apparently coming with 6GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB of an internal storage unit, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. Furthermore, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will feature a much larger battery as compared to the Mi Max. To recall, Mi Max was back by a 4850 mAh battery, wherein the upcoming device will sport a 5000mAjh battery.

As far as the design is concerned, Mi Max 2 bear a similar look of that of the Xiaomi mi Max, however, the only little difference is that the device might feature an integrated metal body now. Xiaomi Mi Max had come packed with a three-part body design.

Apart from these, no other details have been revealed for now. However, predictions are such that the handset might run on android 7.0 Nougat coupled with Xiaomi's very own MIUI on top.