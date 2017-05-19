Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with massive 5000mAh battery may launch tomorrow

Recently we have seen Xiaomi unveiling its much-hyped TV set, Mi TV 4 under its home entertainment segment.

Immediately after the release of this device, the company sent out a message in its official WeChat account. This message conveyed that they are going to announce a major event tomorrow. This made everyone to think that the company may launch another popular handset, Xiaomi Mi Max 2. But this is not confirmed yet since it is just an assumption by everyone. They may launch some other product instead.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Wide display and huge battery The smartphone is said to sport a larger full HD display of 6.4-inch. Mi Max 2 is expected to come in two models packed with two different chipsets. Also Read: Best Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India: Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4, Mi 5 and more One will have Snapdragon 626 processor in it whereas, another model will feature a new Snapdragon 660. The device will run on a new version of Xiaomi's OS, MIUI 9 and houses a huge battery of 5000mAh capacity. Spotted on official site yesterday Just yesterday, the device was spotted on their official website. It did not reveal anything much, but just gave us a hint of the arrival of upcoming phone. On the tab, the Mi Max 2 was listed along with other devices. But now, the company have removed the name and replaced it with Mi Max. Other things known so far The rumors revealed few more information of the device. According to it, the smartphones sports a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor on the primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. Mi Max 2 is rumored to cost somewhere between 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

This latest message on their official account made everyone to wait excitedly to see what Xiaomi has got to offer tomorrow.

Via Source