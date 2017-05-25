Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with massive 6.44-inch display and 5300mAh battery launched

Xiaomi, as scheduled has just unveiled its new phablet Mi Max 2 at an event in China.

Basically, the newly launched device Mi Max 2 will be the successor to the Mi Max phablet which was launched last year. While the new phablet sports the same display size and resolution as its predecessor the Mi Max 2 does bring in some upgrades under the hood.

So let's find out what are the new features and improvements that Mi Max 2 brings.

Design and Display Mi Max 2 comes with an all-metal body design, discreet antenna lines and features rounded edges. The device comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, USB Type-C port, and it also features an IR blaster. The main improvement though with the device is that Xiaomi has included stereo speakers with the new phone. Further, the phablet features a massive 6.44-inch display with a resolution of 080x1920 pixels. The massive display is one of the key highlights of the smartphone and the company has said that it will provide a great viewing experience to the users. Under the Hood The new phablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2GHz and is paired with 4GB RAM. AS for the storage, the Mi Max 2 will come in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage models. Interestingly, apart from a massive screen, the Mi Max 2 is also backed by a huge 5300mAh battery. Well, the company has announced that Mi Max 2 will also support Quick Charge 3.0, and that this will help charge the big battery to 68 percent in just one hour. Additionally, the company is claiming a two-day battery life for the Mi Max 2. Cameras Coming to the camera department, Mi Max 2 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. The camera will be using a Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor. Price and Availability As mentioned above, the Mi Max 2 will be available in two storage models where the 64GB variant will come at a price of CNY 1,699 (approx Rs. 16,000) and the 128GB variant will cost CNY 1,999 (approx Rs. 19,000). The phone will be going on sale both in offline and online channels starting June 1 in China.