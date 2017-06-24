Xiaomi Mi Max is now being updated to Android 7.0 Nougat

If you are a Mi Max owner then you are in for some treat. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has finally confirmed that it is now globally rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat for Mi Max smartphone.

The update will come with build version MIUI 8.5.1.0. And it seems that the update will bring in a lot of new changes as well features and will include better and more efficient CPU resource allocation, new toggles for common settings in search results, and also a new option which can hide the content of notifications on the lock screen. While some may be the default feature in stock Android, but Xiaomi does customize its OS and adds a different flavor.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the update will also bring the May security patch along with optimizations in performance. Currently, the update is only available for the 3GB RAM version Mi Max. Besides MI Max Prime owners will have to wait for the update.

And again as it is with any OTA update the software update will take some time to reach all the Mi Max devices. Usually, Mi Max owners should receive a notification about the update but they can also check for the update manually by diving into the phone's settings page and click on the "System Updates" tab at the bottom.

In any case, the update seems to be rolled out in Germany right now. Other regions should also receive the update in the coming days. But the interesting part is that Mi Max owners will now be able to experience and use Android Nougat features hands-on.

If you own a Mi Max, you can share a screenshot of the device as well as comment below about any other changes in the software.