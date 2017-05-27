Xiaomi Mi Max sales cross 3 million units in one year

The Xiaomi Mi Max was launched in May 2016. On the completion of a year since the launch of this big screen smartphone, Xiaomi has confirmed that sales figure achieve by this device.

The Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, has confirmed that they have managed to sell 3 million units of the Mi Max ever since the device was launched. Of this sales figure, the company achieved 1.5 million units of sales in just two months of the Mi Max's launch. The device is also said to have topped the sale chart on the retailer websites Tmall and JD.com as the best-selling device in the large display category.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Mi 6 might be launched in India in July

Now, the second generation phablet, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 just went official, setting a benchmark for the expectations regarding the sales of the latest offering.

We can expect the Mi Max 2 to surpass the sales benchmark set by its predecessor as the latest one comes with advanced specifications and features. The Mi Max 2 boasts of a similar 6.44-inch FHD 1080p display as the original one. Otherwise, the device employs a Snapdragon 625 SoC under its hood paired with 4GB RAM. The device has been launched in two variants - one with 64GB storage capacity and the other with 128GB storage capacity.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with massive 5300mAh battery launched

The highlight of the Mi Max 2 is its battery capacity. The smartphone is powered by a 5300mAh battery that is expected to give it two days of backup under moderate usage. The camera aspects comprise of a 12MP main snapper and a 5MP selfie shooter as well.

Via