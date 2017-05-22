Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 likely to have an 18:9 display; to arrive in H2 2017

Most manufacturers have already unveiled their flagship devices for this year and have made them available for sale. Xiaomi is one of them as the company's flagship Mi 6 has gone on sale in the company's homeland China.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is not the only flagship that we can expect from China for the whole year. We say this as the company announced the Mi Mix bezel-less phone last year that had a very high demand among users. This smartphone is speculated to get a successor dubbed Mi Mix 2 later this year. We already have confirmations from the company about the Mi Mix successor and now there is an interesting information, thanks to a new leak.

Unique 18:9 display A recent post on Weibo suggests that a new Mi phone that is slated to be launched in the second half of this year will sport a display with a unique aspect ratio of 18:9. The Mi Mix was the first smartphone to arrive with such a display that was followed by the current flagship devices - LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Likely to be the Mi Mix 2 Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Note 3 and Mi Mix 2 in the second half of this year. As the leak doesn't suggest on which device will exactly sport this 18:9 ratio feature, it is likely to be the Mi Mix 2. We say this as the 18:9 display ratio is seen only on flagship devices and the Mi Note 3 might not be the device in question as it is an affordable device. Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 might feature an AAC Actuator for better sound output 93% screen-to-body ratio The original Mi Mix had a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3%. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is said to arrive with a higher screen-to-body ratio of 93% and an integrated fingerprint module. The device is said to arrive with a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED 2K display and run on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with MIUI 9.

