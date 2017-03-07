After Xiaomi Mi Mix, more smartphones to feature ceramic housings

Undoubtedly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix is a trendsetter. We say this as the smartphone was too innovative among the rest in the market. The device featured a high screen-to-body ratio of 91:3% and ceramic housings too.

Now, it looks like there is good news for those who have developed a liking for smartphones made using this material. There are rumors that the next-generation iPhone, allegedly the iPhone 8 will be sporting ceramic housings as the Mi Mix. Contradictory to this, another set of rumors suggest that Apple isn't adopting this technology as there are some capacity problems that Xiaomi itself faced for the Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus.

This clearly points out that there is a high demand for the ceramic housing devices, but the manufacturers aren't able to meet the demand.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 concept is out sans physical home button

Now, it looks like Changying Precision Technology Company, which is a leader in the segment will make an investment of $8.7 million in order to boost the production of such ceramic back panels. This is definitely great news for the manufacturers who wanted to design ceramic smartphones but refused the idea due to the capacity issues.

With the Mi Mix 2 already in the making, we can expect the device to feature a ceramic build as its successor. The same can be expected from the Mi Note 2 that will also be launched later this year.

Source