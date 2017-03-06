Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 concept is out sans physical home button

It is known that Xiaomi is prepping the Mi Mix successor that will be announced later this year. The confirmation came from the company's CEO Lei Jun, who told that the designer of the original Mi Mix, Philip Starck will be involved in designing its sequel too.

While the original one has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3%, there are rumors that this one will feature a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. Lately, we came across a speculation that Mi Mix 2 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor technology, which was unveiled by Goodix, a Chinese company at the MWC 2017.

With the use of this technology, the Mi Mix 2 is rumored to go official sometime in the second half of this year without a fingerprint sensor at its front or rear. Besides this detail, there are a few ongoing rumors regarding this smartphone.

Based on all these speculated details, a Twitter user, @VenyaGeskin1 has designed a concept render of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. He has posted the concept on his Twitter handle and the caption reads, "Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (2017) Concept". The concept also the high screen-to-body ratio with a display that covers most of the front panel and there seems to be no physical home button too.

Along with the concept render, the designer has also tweeted that the device might arrive with a 6,2-inch QHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 as seen in the LG G6. The other speculations include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and IP68 water resistant build, besides the in-display fingerprint sensor technology. In addition to these, this concept image of the upcoming Mi Mix 2 seems to have a dual-lens camera setup at its rear.