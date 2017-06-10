Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 concept renders with curved display leak

The Xiaomi Mi Mix that was launched back in 2016 is all set to get a successor. The Mi Mix 2's existence has been confirmed by the company's CEO Lei Jun earlier this year.

While the exact launch details of the Mi Mix 2 remain unknown, a new set of three concept renders of the device have hit the web. The images shed light on the design, the possible layout of buttons and the curved and bezel-less design. These images seem to have been designed by Technoconfigurations have been revealed by a Weibo post.

Curved display with minimum bezels The images show the Mi Mix's front and bottom clearly. The device seems to boast of a curved display with minimum bezels at the sides. The top bezel is thin and features an earpiece and the selfie camera along with a light sensor. There’s a USB Type-C port The images the presence of a volume rocker and power button at the right edge of the handset. At the bottom edge of the alleged Mi Mix concept render, there is a USB Type-C port, a microphone and a loudspeaker. No top bezel in the original one There is a higher possibility for the final product of the Mi Mix 2 to drastically vary from these concepts. Especially, the top bezel at the front could differ as the original Mi Mix did not feature this. Even the Mi Mix 2 is expected to arrive with such a design as seen in the original one. And, we can get to know more about the upcoming smartphone's design and specs in the coming months. Notably, there is a possibility for the Mi Mix 2 to be launched sometime in Q4 2017.