Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 confirmed to arrive later this year

Xiaomi seems to be prepping a slew of devices awaiting their launch. One of the devices could be the recently leaked Mi 6 Plus as the rear panel of the device hit the web along with that of the Mi 6.

The other one that could be all set to be unveiled seems to be the Mi Mix 2. While the existence of the Mi Mix successor was tipped since the beginning of this year, now the company took to Weibo to officially confirm that the Mi Mix 2 does exist and that it will be launched in the second half of this year. This launch time frame makes sense as the original Mi Mix was launched in November 2016.

In addition to the confirmation regarding the Mi Mix 2, there is a mention of a near bezel-less affordable smartphone that could be launched ahead of the Mi Mix 2. This is likely to be a new Redmi smartphone as the company has been long rumored to be prepping a Redmi device other than the Mi Mix successor. This device is believed to feature a design that is similar to that of the Mi Mix series but it will be priced in the affordable market segment.

If the recent leaks are to be believed, Xiaomi is prepping a Redmi phone with a bezel-less design, which could be priced around 1000 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,500). Also, we recently saw that the Redmi Pro 2 could flaunt an all display design as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The display is likely to be an edge-to-edge panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9 as in the LG G6. The leaked prototype of this phone shows 0.5mm bezels at the sides.