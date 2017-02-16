Xiaomi Mi MIX II to have higher screen-to-body ratio, confirms CEO

Back in 2016, the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Mix, one of the most innovative smartphones created a buzz in the smartphone arena. But this phone remains a Chinese affair despite the praise it received from the global markets. Now, Xiaomi seems to be prepping on its successor.

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun took to his official Weibo page to reveal some information about the Mi Mix II, the successor of the Mi Mix. This device is likely to be announced this year. Also, he has confirmed that Philippe Starck, the same person who worked on the design of the Mi Mix will be designing on this new phone too. It appears like both have already met and discussed regarding the design of the Mi Mix II as they intend to come up with an innovative phone this time too.

This time, Xiaomi is rumored to announce a smartphone with a screen that might cover the whole of its front and miss out on the physical buttons. Even Apple is rumored to be working on such a design for the iPhone 8.

The designer of the Mi Mix II is likely aiming to increase the screen-to-body ratio from 91.3% to 93% this time. In addition, Xiaomi is said to be aiming to bring the groundbreaking design seen on the original one to the successor as many other manufacturers are planning to launch devices with a bezel-less and button-less front.

To remind you, the original Mi Mix features a ceramic body. Also, there are no front-facing speakers on this device as the same is hidden below the glass. Specs wise, the original Mi Mix feature a 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The Pro variant of this smartphone has 6GB RAM and 256GB default memory capacity.

