Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 might feature an AAC Actuator for better sound output

Xiaomi Mi Mix that was unveiled last year left no stone unturned with its bezel-less design. While none of the concept devices are made available for users, this one alone was commercially released but in limited quantity.

The Mi Mix is a piece of innovation with a ceramic body and 91.3% screen-to-body ratio. We call it an innovative smartphone as Xiaomi had to do something different to position the earpiece, selfie camera, and proximity sensor on the near bezel-less smartphone. The Mi Mix makes use of the Cantilever piezoelectric ceramic technology that actually replaces the usual earpiece.

This tech uses the process that transmits electrical signals to piezoelectric ceramic that turns them into mechnical energy that will vibrate the frame on the device. These vibrations will reach the user's ear via the screen. Though this technology is innovative, the user experience has not been too positive. Eventually, Xiaomi is speculated to replace this with on the next-generation Mi Mix.

Going by the existing reports, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to be announced later this year with a different kind of innovation in terms of its earpiece. It is believed that this information was disclosed by Sun Changxu, an industry analyst on WeChat.

As per the analyst, Xiaomi will team up with AAC technologies to develop a better technology called AAC Actuator that will be used for the earpiece on the Mi Mix 2. This AAC Actuator is likely to achieve a better screen sound even at low frequency. It is claimed to work better with the 3GPP standard.

This is not the first time that we are getting to know about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The smartphone is speculated to arrive with a higher screen-to-body ratio of 93% and feature a curved display along with other innovations. The Mi Note 3 is also believed to be launched along with the Mi Mix 2 just like the last year.

