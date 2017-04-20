Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 full specs revealed on Gearbest Listing

It was a big day for Xiaomi yesterday. They launched the most anticipated smartphone Mi6 in an event in Beijing. We all know how this phone gained popularity by outstanding other brands like Apple and Samsung.

Now it's time to speak about another phone by the same company which may be released in second half of 2017. Yes, it is about Mi Mix 2, the successor of Mi Mix which was launched last year. We have seen lots of rumors and leaks about the specs of this device online. Now, the same phone has been listed on Gearbest revealing much more interesting specifications.

According to this listing, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel having a resolution of 2560×1440 pixel. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core2.45GHz processor and coupled with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of ROM.

It looks like phone do not have any expandable storage option in it. On optics part, this device will feature a 19MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie shooter. It houses a large battery of 4,500 mAh capacity and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with MIUI 9 on top of it.

It also speaks about two different color variant of the phone - Black and White. It even comes with the fingerprint sensor which is placed at the back.The connectivity options include 4G, WiFi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS / Glonass and micro USB. It is also featured to have the sensors such as Ambient Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, and Proximity Sensor.

Since the authenticity of this specs is not so sure, we have to take this with a pinch of salt.

Source