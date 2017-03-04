Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 with in-display fingerprint sensor tech will arrive in H2 2017

Xiaomi's Mi Mix didn't make it to markets outside China but it is one of the most innovative smartphones launched ever. The device has set a benchmark with its high screen-to-body ratio and great specs.

A few days back, Xiaomi's Lei Jun announced that it is prepping the next generation Mi Mix, which will be designed by Philip Starck, the renowned French designer who designed the original one too. Following the same, some details of the smartphone have surfaced online. The alleged Mi Mix 2 is expected to pack a lot of innovative features as its predecessor.

At the MWC 2017, a few days back, a Chinese company Goodix unveiled the new in-display fingerprint tech. This tech is one-of-its-kins and is capable of transforming a specific part of the screen into a fingerprint sensor. This way, there will be no need to have a fingerprint sensor at the front or rear. The Mi Mix 2 is likely believed to use this fingerprint sensor technology.

Going by the existing reports, the Mi Mix 2 is said to feature a screen-to-body ratio of up to 93%, which is relatively higher than the 91.3% screen-to-body ratio seen on the original Mi Mix. The successor is likely to have an in-display tech that can be integrated into the AMOLED screens, even the curved ones. Whatever it is, we have a long time for the Mi Mix 2's announcement as it might happen only in the second half of this year. In the meantime, we might get to know more details about the phone.

