Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 might use JDI’s new full screen display

A few days back, Japan Display (JDI) officially confirmed that it is working on a full screen display similar to the Infinity Display panel seen on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Now, there are speculations pointing out that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 that is slated to be launched later this year might make use of JDI's full screen display. The fresh information comes in from the recent comments on a post made by Wang on Weibo. Notably, Kevin Wang is a research director at IHS Technology China.

The user comments show that many are expecting to see an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone to use this JDI display. While Xiaomi is allegedly prepping two such full display smartphones, the Mi Mix 2 seems to be a suitable one to use this display from JDI. On the other hand, the Redmi Pro 2, which is alleged to be the other full screen phone in the making, is expected to arrive with the full screen display developed by Pegasus.

Even previous rumors have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 might sport a full screen design with a high screen-to-body ratio. The device is expected to feature a glass build and flaunt dual rear cameras.

Talking about the full screen display developed by JDI, the panel is dubbed Full Active and it is a 6-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. The full screen display of JDI seems be surrounded by extremely thin bezels.

Also, it uses the second generation Pixel Eyes technology that renders deeper black and higher contrast levels. Interestingly, this screen can be used with wet fingers too. Also, the aspect ratio of this Full Active panel is 18:9.