Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 prototype video surfaces online: Here's how it looks

Xiaomi Mi Mix was indeed of the most innovative phones of 2016. Moreover, the smartphone managed to grab a lot of attention its Edge-to-Edge design, and the ceramic body. And just recently Xiaomi also unveiled the white version of the same phone.

While this phone has managed to create a stir among Xiaomi enthusiasts around the world, the successor to this smartphone is expected to be launched sometime later this year. While there are a lot of expectations, now a new video in a GIF format has been uploaded on the internet. The video seemingly shows how the smartphone will look and what changes we can expect to see.

As we are expecting Xiaomi to make the design more innovative, the 360-degree animation of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 reveals all sides of what's supposed to be the phone's prototype.

On analyzing the video, it shows that the Mi Mix 2 has a screen to body ratio of nearly 100 percent with a very thin border at the bottom. We can notice that the phone also features a dual camera at the rear with a fingerprint sensor just below it.

On the other hand, according to speculations, Xiaomi Mi MIX is also expected to sport an AMOLED display with curved edges on the sides. And now we are just assuming that Xiaomi could use Corning Gorilla Glass Protection 3 or 4 to enhance the sturdiness of Mi Mix 2.

Amid this excitement, Xiaomi CEO and Founder Lei Jun has already confirmed that the successor of the bezel-free Xiaomi Mi MIX has entered the developing stages.

