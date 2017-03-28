Xiaomi Mi Mix Lite, a budget phone reportedly on the cards

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is one of the most innovative phones to be launched in 2016. The device is limited to the Chinese market as there are limitations in the manufacturing process.

While many Xiaomi fans across the world are eagerly awaiting to lay their hands on the Mi Mix, it is known that the company is prepping its successor, the Mi Mix 2. Now, there are speculations that Xiaomi is working on an affordable model of the near bezel-less phone. Going by the rumors, the Mi Mix Lite, an affordable variant of the Mi Mix is in the making and it could be announced in a few months for the fans.

As per the reports from China, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Lite might be priced as little as 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,500). If it is launched with this price tag, the device will surely be a welcome phone in the global markets. If the rumors are anything to go by, the alleged Mi Mix Lite might have a high screen-to-body ratio and will be launched with a variant of the Surge S1 SoC from Xiaomi.

The original Mi Mix was launched with a pretty high screen-to-body ratio of 91% and the speculations point at a higher 93% screen-to-body ratio in its successor. The Mi Mix 2 is also said to be designed by the same designer involved in the yesteryear model as well.

Given the innovative design of the Mi Mix, we are yet to see if the affordable variant could be in the making. Let's wait to see if the company is revealing any official information about the device in question.

Source