Xiaomi Mi Mix released in South Korea; other devices coming soon

Xiaomi Mi Mix that was announced last year is one of the elusive devices to own. We say this as the smartphone is subjected to limited availability. It can be said that this is a marketing move by Xiaomi in order to position the Mi Mix as a rare luxury smartphone.

For now, the Mi Mix is limited only to select markets such as China, the U.S., and the UAE. This scenario is all set to be changed as the Xiaomi Mi Mix will be released in South Korea pretty soon. The announcement regarding the South Korean availability of the ceramic build smartphone comes from G-Mobi Korea, the country's official Xiaomi retailer. The Mi Mix is up for pre-orders and shipments will debut on April 28.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix Lite, a budget phone reportedly on the cards

Talking about the pricing, Xiaomi has priced this smartphone at 799,000 won (approx. Rs. 45,500) in South Korea. This move from the Chinese manufacturer looks like it is aiming to time its launch sometime close to the Galaxy S8's release on April 21. This way there won't be any issues related to the limited supply as the attention of those wanting to upgrade their smartphone will be on the Samsung flagship.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix will now be available outside China

In addition to the Xiaomi Mi Mix, the company spokesperson stated that they are in plans to bring more devices from the company's portfolio to the country. However, there is no mention on the exact names of these devices. Also, there is no detail on when these devices will be released in South Korea.