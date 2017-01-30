Xiaomi Mi Note 2 to get Coral Blue color option

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 was released in November last year. Initially, the dual-curved display phone was made available in Silver and Black color options. Also, at the CES 2017, the Chinese manufacturer unveiled three more color options - Pink, Green, and Blue for the Mi Note 2. But that doesn't seem to be the end.

As per a Weibo post made by Lei Jun, the Xiaomi Founder, the Mi Note 2 might soon get a new color option and it is Coral Blue this time. He has posted pictures of his skiing trip in Switzerland in which he is seen holding a blue phone that has been confirmed as the Mi Note 2 by him.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is claimed to be a Galaxy Note 7 alternative and releasing it in one of the colors of the Samsung offering is claimed to be a smart move, though some state it to be an imitation. Xiaomi seems to be taking advantage of the situation. So, there is another reason to pick the Mi Note 2.

As of now, there is no mention on when exactly the Mi Note 2 will be released in the Coral Blue color variant, but it is believed to happen at almost the same time as the other three colors will be released.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 features a 5.7-inch dual-curved OLED display with FHD 1080p resolution. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 621 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage capacity. There is a 22.56MP rear camera with EIS and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera on board. The Mi Note 2 arrives with a fingerprint scanner and gets juiced by a 4,070mAh battery supporting Quick Charge 3.0.