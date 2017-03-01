Xiaomi Mi Mix, Mi Note 2 get MIUI 8.2 ROM; Mi 5 to be next in line

Lately, Xiaomi is in the headlines for many things. Yesterday, the company took the wraps off the Mi 5C and Mi 4X smartphones and its in-house Surge S1 processor. Now, there is yet another interesting information regarding the company.

The existing Xiaomi flagship models - Mi Mix and Mi Note 2 are getting a stable version of MIUI 8.2. This update was announced just a few days back but is already available on a few devices.

The MIUI 8.2 ROM brings a lot of improvements to the MIUI launcher. Though there is no major feature as a part of this update, the improvements that are bundled ensure to offer a better experience to the users.

Talking about the changelog brought in by the MIUI 8.2, some notable changes include the UI adjustments for toggles, swipe to delete the notifications on lock screen, battery saver toggle on notification shade, home screen settings, control of automated tasks, improved layout for toggles, and antivirus scans for the apps installed out of Play Store. In addition to these, there is a brand new system for sounds and ringtones as well. And, the floating notifications will no more appear in the DND mode.

Having said that, with the MIUI 8.2 ROM available on the Mi Note 2 and Mi Mix, the next one in line to receive the update is the flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 5. This update has been rolled out to the older Mi and Redmi devices already.

