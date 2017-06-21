Xiaomi Mi Note 2 receives price cut; Mi Note 3 launch could be nearing

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is speculated to be launched sometime in the third quarter of this year. Also, it looks like the company is prepping for the launch of the next generation flagship phablet.

A report by MyDrivers states that the Mi Note 2 has received an official price cut. To be precise, Xiaomi has announced a price cut of 300 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,900) on the yesteryear model.

After this price cut, the Mi Note 2 is available at a price equivalent to Rs. 31,000 in China. The base variant of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now available at a price equivalent to Rs. 24,000 in the country. Even the online retailer JD.com in China is selling the device at this new price tag.

To refresh on the specification front, the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is fitted with a 5.7-inch dual curved OLED display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity.

The imaging department comprises of a 22.56MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP auto focus selfie camera. The other goodies on board the Mi Note 2 include NFC, a fingerprint scanner at the front, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Hi-Fi audio chip and a 4070mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, the recent leaks suggest that this device might be launched with the Snapdragon 836 SoC. This chipset is all set to be unveiled in July and will be an incremental upgrade to the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

It is also believed to arrive with a curved display as in the Mi Note 2. The other aspects of the Mi Note 3 remain unknown for now, but we can expect the device to go official sometime in the third quarter of this year, as mentioned above.