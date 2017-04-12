Xiaomi Mi Note 3 to be launched soon: Specs, price and possible date leaked

Xiaomi may be set to announce several smartphones especially the much anticipated Mi 6 in the coming days. While many of the smartphones apart from Mi 6 like the Redmi Pro 2 and Mi Max 2 have already been in rumors now it seems there's another device that the Chinese smartphone may have in its pipeline.

According to the latest report from China, the company may be planning to launch Xiaomi Mi Note 3 as well. The report suggests that the Mi Note 3 is expected to be unveiled soon, during the second quarter of the year. Well, if this information is to be believed then the Mi Note 3 will be the successor of the popular Mi Note 2.

Other rumors also indicate that Xiaomi might be planning to use the same dual edge display on the upcoming phone. Further, the leaks have suggested that the Mi Note 3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It is said to come with a 5.7-inch display, a 4070 mAh battery and a dual camera set up on its back side. The device is expected to be priced around 750$(approx Rs. 48,517).

From what it looks like, Xiaomi may be preparing a phone that could give a direct competition to the upcoming flagship from OnePlus.

However, as these are all rumors do take this information with a small pinch of salt.