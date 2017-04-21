Xiaomi Mi Note 3 could be unveiled in Q3 2017

Seems like 2017 is going to be a busy year for Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has just launched its much-hyped phone Mi 6 and rumors regarding its next flagship device, Mi Note 3 have already started coming up. While the Mi 6 does pack some powerful features and specifications, it doesn't sport an OLED display.

So many people are presuming that the Mi Note 3 is going to come with an OLED display. According to a Weibo post made by a tipster, the Mi Note 3 is going to be unveiled during Q3 2017. The post further suggests that Xiaomi could be planning to launch the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 at the same event as well. Notably, the Mi Note 2 was released in October last year about the same day of the launch of Mi MIX.

So the post actually makes sense. Of course, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of these rumors. However, if speculations are to be believed, the Mi Note 3 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 835. Besides, it will flaunt a curved edged display.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 came in two different native storage variants, one with 64GB along with 4GB of RAM and another with 128GB teamed with 6GB of RAM. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5.7" AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

It comes equipped with a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 processor and a 4070 mAh battery.

Camera-wise, the Mi Note 2 features a 22.5 MP primary shooter as well as an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options offered by the phone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Type-C USB Port etc.

Source