This could be Xiaomi Mi Note 3 or Mi Mix 2

As we are approaching the second quarter of this year, we are nearing to witness the launch of the flagship smartphones slated to be launched in the coming months.

There notable launches that might be coming from Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, Apple and LG in the second half of the year. When it comes to Xiaomi, the launch of the Mi Mix 2 Mi Note 3 are eagerly awaited by the Mi fans. We have already come across a number of leaks and speculations revealing the major details about these upcoming smartphones.

Adding more fuel to the existing rumors regarding the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphones, an image has been leaked on Weibo. It is believed that the phone shown in the image could be either the Mi Mix 2 or the Mi Note 3 that are slated to be launched later this year.

Notably, the leaked Xiaomi phone seems to have a striking resemblance to that of the Galaxy S8. We say so as the phone seen on the image seems to have curved edges, extremely thin bezels at the top and bottom and there is no physical home button below the display. These aspects make it similar to the Infinity Display used on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

It is worth mentioning that previous rumors have suggested that both the upcoming Xiaomi flagships will feature a dual-curved AMOLED display made by Samsung. Contradictory to this, another recent report tipped at the possibility of the use of the new JDI's full screen display on the Mi Mix 2.

Whatever it is, we need to take this image with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi reveals any official word regarding their upcoming flagship devices. We do warn that there are fair chances for this leaked image could be a fake one too.