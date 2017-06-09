Xiaomi Mi Note 3 render pops up online showing curved display

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is the company's upcoming flagship phablet. It is known that Xiaomi is prepping this device and now the alleged render of the same has emerged on GearBest, an online retailer.

The GearBest listing also reveals some of the key specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3. The render that has popped up online shows that the design of the upcoming device could be almost similar to that of the Mi Note 2, the yesteryear phablet. We say almost similar as the home button on the alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 3 seems to be smaller in size. Also, we haven't got a glimpse at the rear side. The display seems to be curved and the power and volume keys are on the right edge.

Mi Note 3 key specs revealed

The listing on the online retailer shows the black color version of the potential Xiaomi Mi Note 3. the device is said to be fueled by the Android 7.1 Nougat OS. Also, it is likely to arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the render shows a home button at the front, there is no clue on why it is listed to have a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

Dual-lens camera is expected

The imaging aspects are said to include a 12MP main snapper at the rear. Given that the flagship Mi 6 features a dual-lens rear camera setup, the same kind of arrangement is believed to be seen on the Mi Note 3 as well.

June launch tipped

Going by the previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is likely to be released in June. Given that the Mi Note 2 was launched in October 2016, this time frame seems to be too early for the phablet's launch. The Mi Note 3 is speculated to arrive with the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. The display is likely to be a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p panel. The device is said to feature a combination of glass and metal.