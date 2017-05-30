Xiaomi Mi Note 3 renders leaked online: Dual cameras, fingerprint scanner and more

Xiaomi has already launched several devices this year and it seems that the company has few more devices lined up in its pipeline. While we are sure that the company will launch several devices in the coming days, various leaks and rumors are talking about a smartphone that could be launched soon.

And that smartphone is the Mi Note 3. Besides, just as we are saying this a new leak has just popped up online. The alleged Smartphone's first render has just leaked and we get to see how the device is designed and some features of the device. In any case if it is the Mi Note 3 then it will be the successor to the Mi Note 2, which was launched in October last year.

Coming to the leak, image of the supposedly Mi Note 3 shows the front panel with minimum bezel-less design. You can see the home button below the screen and it will most likely double as a fingerprint scanner as well. The surprising thing is that you can't see the front camera or any sensors. Other than that, it seems that the display will be a big one and it looks like it will be curved.

At the back, the handset will feature a dual camera setup with a LED flash. Further the device appears to be colored in black paint. Well, that is pretty much we can make out from the first render of the device. However, now that this image has appeared online, we are expecting more details as well as leaks to surface in the coming days.

Meanwhile, previous leaks and rumors have suggested that the Mi Note 3 will come with 5.7-inch display, Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and 4000mAh battery. Reports have also stated that the Mi Note 3 could include 12-megapixel dual-rear cameras.

And just reminding you once again this is just leaked information, nothing has been confirmed yet and Xiaomi has also not given any official word about it.