Xiaomi Mi Note 3 might use the Snapdragon 836 SoC

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3, the upcoming flagship phablet from the Chinese manufacturer might be unveiled this fall. This adheres to the launch pattern that Xiaomi followed last year to launch the Mi Note 2.

With a few more months left for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, it looks like the device will be unveiled with the soon to be announced Snapdragon 836 SoC. This information has been revealed on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo.

We recently saw that the Snapdragon 836 SoC will be launched as an incremental upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 835 SoC that is used by the flagship smartphones of this year.

Earlier, there were claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that is slated to be launched in August at the IFA 2017 will be the first device to use the Snapdragon 836 SoC. These speculations could be true as the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be launched later this year after the Galaxy Note 8.

Talking about the Snapdragon 836 SoC, the processor will be an incremental upgrade to the existing SoC. As it is an incremental upgrade, we cannot expect it to bring about many improvements or changes. Among the few enhancements that we can expect is the ability to clock it to a higher speed.

For now, there are not many details about the Mi Note 3 that is believed to be launched in the coming months. A previous leak tips that the device might feature a curved display. The company hasn't revealed any information about this upcoming flagship phablet, while the Mi Mix 2 has been officially confirmed. We can expect to come across more details as the device's launch date is nearing.