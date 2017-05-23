Xiaomi Mi Note 3 to sport a 5.7 inch 2K curved OLED display; Other details revealed

Xiaomi is still not done with creating excitements among the users. Now it's the turn of Xiaomi Mi Note 3 to come out online with rumors and leaks surrounding it.
One can easily consider this as a Chinese true flagship model because of the high-end specs and features it has got to offer. That is, the newly surfaced rumors make us believe that this upcoming Mi Note 3 will be the specialized model featuring premium specs in it. With huge battery and power compared to Mi 6, there is no doubt in grabbing the attention of Xiaomi fans.
New rumors
As per the latest rumor, the phone will sport a 5.7 inch 2K curved OLED display which is manufactured by Samsung. It also says that this device will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset and coupled by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of native storage option.
The interesting thing to be noted is, the device is said to run on latest Android 7.1.1 OS along with the latest MIUI 9 version.
Optics and Power
Other than display technology used, this rumor also got to say about the optics. According to it, the device will feature a rear dual camera setup which is capable of producing high-quality images. The phone is said to house a battery of 4070 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 support.
Since they are just the rumors, the authenticity can not be guaranteed.
