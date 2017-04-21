Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 for just $259.99 on GearBest

Xiaomi is at the top after announcing their flagship phones Mi6 and Mi6 Plus. Not just this, Xiaomi smartphones are the most preferred smartphone brand in India. They have set a new record by selling 250,000 units of Redmi Note 4 in just 10 minutes.
Recently they have also released the latest version of Xiaomi tablets known as Mi Pad 3. Like other products by the company, even this tablet offers high-end specs at an affordable price. It comes with an upgraded features which include a high-performance processor and a large battery of 6600mAh battery. Providing such specs in lower price has made this tab to gain wide popularity in the market.
Buy Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 at a discount price
Now, this tablet is made available for purchase on GearBest with a discount price of $259.99 USD. One just has to apply the coupon code ‘MiPad3' to avail this offer. Let us recall the specs and other interesting features provided in this device.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in 11 different colors
Textured look
The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 has a body of metal alloy material which makes it tough and also gives it a textured look. This metallic body has been polished using a sandblasting process and it helps in giving a comfortable feel when held. This tablet has a wide 7.9-inch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and 326 PPI.
High-end specs
The tablet is powered by a high-performance MediaTek processor which is having a clock frequency of 2.1GHz. This device also houses a large battery of 6600mAh capacity which supports 5V/2A fast charging.
Camera and storage
On optical part, the Mi Pad 3 features to have a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The device consists of 4GB of RAM which is the biggest upgrade compared to its predecessor Mi Pad 2. It also offers a 64GB of native storage in it.