Xiaomi Mi S is a 4.6-inch Flagship Smartphone with Snapdragon 821 CPU

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi knows how to make headlines. After giving the world the mesmerizing Mi Mix smartphone, the smartphone maker is now reportedly working on a compact Android device with top-of-the line specifications. As per some leaked images on androidpure.com, Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone that will have compact form factor as its USP in the market full of big screen Android smartphones.

A total of 7 images have been leaked with information on almost every aspect of the smartphone in production. As per the leaked images, Mi S is said to feature a 4.6-inch 1080p display with 600-nit brightness and 2.5D curved glass on top. This can be the selling point of the handset as there is still a market of small screen devices, which are comfortable for one-hand operation. Xiaomi Mi S seems to have a glossy metallic rear panel with curved edges. The front of the smartphone matches the likes of Xiaomi's previous flagship Mi 5 smartphone.

The leaks further suggest that the upcoming Mi S runs on a Snapdragon 821 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As far as imaging goes, the smartphone will have a 12 MP main camera with Sony's IMX378 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, 4K video capture, and dual-LED flash. The front of the smartphone will have a 4MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture capable of 1080p video recording.

The Mi S is expected to be backed by a smaller 2,600mAh battery unit with support for Quick Charging 3.0. The images show that a fingerprint sensor will be embedded into the home button up front just below the display.

While there is no official word on the smartphone in discussion from Xiaomi, we cannot rule out the possibility of the handset as shown in leaks by androidpure.com. Stay tuned for more on the handset as we keep updating the space with the new updates on the smartphone.

