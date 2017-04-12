Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus prices are out; April 19 launch confirmed

Earlier this week, Xiaomi Mi 6 was speculated to be unveiled on April 11. But, the company unveiled the Mi VR Play 2. Later that day, Xiaomi made the big announcement.

Hold on! The company didn't unveil the Mi 6, but officially announced that the flagship smartphone will be unveiled on April 19. Finally, we have got to know when the Mi 6 will be seeing the light of the day. On uncovering the smartphone, the company will put an end to the speculations that have gone viral all over the internet. However, right now the rumors still persist and we say it for a reason.

Home button sans fingerprint scanner Going by a recent rumor that broke out on the wake of the announcement, Xiaomi is claimed to have omitted the presence of the fingerprint scanner on the home button of the Mi 6. The company is rumored to have replaced the same with the ability to sense gestures. We have seen smartphones featuring gesture support on the physical home buttons in the past. To be precise, Meizu has come up with such smartphones. Mi 6 pricing details Xiaomi has just confirmed the Mi 6 launch. However, ahead of this confirmation, the alleged pricing details of the variants of Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus have hit the web. Take a look at the price information from here. Mi 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is to be priced at 2199 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,500). The other variant of Mi 6 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is believed to be priced at 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,000). Mi 6 Plus prices are out too Talking about the Mi 6 Plus, there will be three models and all will have 6GB RAM, claims the leak. The Mi 6 Plus with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities are supposed to be priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000), 3099 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000), and 3699 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,500).

