Xiaomi Mi6C with Android 7.1.1 and Snapdragon 660 spotted on GFXBench

We all know how Xiaomi phones are doing nowadays. It gained wide popularity all over the world. Especially the recently released much-hyped smartphone, Xiaomi Mi 6 have successfully created a large set of pleased audience by providing premium specs at an affordable price.

Now, it looks like the company is working towards another variant of Xiaomi phone by name, Mi 6C. Like other released smartphones under the same brand, there is no doubt in this upcoming handset gaining fame globally. This new Mi 6C has appeared on benchmarking site, GFXBench with a code name "Xiaomi Jason".

As per this listing, the phone is powered by impressive specs. It says Mi 6C will sport a Full HD display of 5.1-inch having 1920*1080 pixel resolution and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with MiUI on top of it. The device is powered by 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 chipset with Adreno 512GPU. It is packed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

To speak about the optical part, the smartphone comes with a 12 megapixel of a primary camera which has a support for 4K video recording, autofocus, touch focus and flash, whereas a front-facing selfie shooter of 4 megapixels which can capture amazing selfies.

The phone also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, pedometer, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Compass, and other features in it. For now, the price and the launch date is not yet revealed by the company. But, the appearance on benchmarking site hints the nearing launch date of the phone.