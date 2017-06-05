Xiaomi Mi6X with Snapdragon 660 SoC may launch in August

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, one of the powerful processor of this year is creating hype all over the internet by making its appearance in few premium phones. With the ultra-high performance, most of the smartphone manufacturers are planning to use this chipset on their upcoming handsets to offer a better quality device at an affordable price range.

Oppo R11 can be considered as the first smartphone to use Snapdragon 660 processor in it. Now, it looks like Xiaomi is also planning to bring this chip to their upcoming Mi6X smartphone. Earlier this device was taken as a lite version of recently released Mi6, but Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO confirmed that Mi6 will not have any lite version.

Now, this latest rumor about Snapdragon 660 hints us that the Mi6X is not a lite version, but another high-end smartphone by Xiaomi. Other than the software used, this device is also rumored to include better specs than other variants.

It is expected to come with a 4MP selfie shooter and a 12MP rear camera to capture the amazing photographs. The Xiaomi Mi6X smartphone will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with an expandable storage option as well. The device is rumored to be released in August with a price tag of 1,999 yuan ($333).

For now, only these information are available about this upcoming Xiaomi handset. But, there were few rumors stating that this to-be-announced device may use Pinecone Surge S2 processor in it. Since they are just the rumors and leaks, it is better to take it with a pinch of salt.