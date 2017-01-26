Xiaomi might skip the MWC 2017 event next month

Xiaomi, the Apple of China might entirely skip the upcoming mega tech show, MWC 2017 to be held in Barcelona, Spain. This news is coming days after the company’s Senior Global VP, Hugo Barra announced his exit from the China to join Facebook.

With the rumors coming about the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Xiaomi Mi Mix Evo, it was highly speculated that the Chinese firm would surely announce one of the above smartphones at the tech event. But, that isn’t the case according to Techcrunch as one of the spokesperson from the company itself said that news to them.

Also Read: Smartphone with 16MP Camera to Buy Under Rs. 15,000

Having said that, this story seems to be legitimate as Hugo Barra is leaving just at the commencement of the MWC 2017. There might be a possibility that Xiaomi already has decided this and leaving Hugo before the mega tech event.

Another reason for Xiaomi’s absence might be the lack of supply of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC as the first production of the chipset will be entirely used by Samsung to power their Samsung Galaxy S8.

Also, rumors suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched on February 6 and some other rumors suggested that it will be launched sometime in mid-April. Nothing is confirmed for now. We will update you if we receive any relevant information regarding the issue.