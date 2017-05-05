Xiaomi MIUI 9 to bring split screen and picture-in-picture features

Xiaomi was believed to roll out the MIUI 9 update in the last year as the alleged screenshots of the same based on Android 7.0 Nougat hit the web. However, the update was not introduced. Earlier this year, Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 8.2 that is run currently by the Xiaomi devices.

Later, Xiaomi took to Weibo to announce that it will introduce the MIUI 9 in the second half of this year, While we are yet to get to know when exactly the MIUI 9 will be rolled out to the company's offerings and what features it will bring about, a few have come to light via leaked screenshots. Xiaomi seems to have accidentally leaked the new MIUI features to the app developers.

Also read: Here are a few Xiaomi MIUI 9 features that were leaked

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Two new features have been leaked As per the post on Anzhuo, a Chinese website, Xiaomi has sent out an email to the app developers accidentally revealing the new features that the latest edition of MIUI might bring. The new features are likely to be rolled out to the MIUI 9 running on Android 7.0 Nougat are Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and split screen. Split screen feature The split screen feature lets you use two apps simultaneously. In April, a poll was conducted on the MIUI forum and almost 80% of the Xiaomi users requested for the split screen feature. Apart from MIUI 9, there is a rumor that the company is working on introducing the split screen feature even to the smartphones based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Picture-in-Picture This is a feature that already exists in the Android O Developer Preview. The feature was initially introduced with the Nougat update rolled out to Android TV. Android O will bring the same to the smartphones and tablets. PIP brings overlay and multi-display support when launching any activity on a remote display. Screen recorder is also expected Another feature that is expected to be rolled out with the MIUI 9 is screen recorder. This feature is said to help take taking screenshots and also record the activities that their smartphone is used for. More powerful and smoother MIUI Regarding the MIUI 9, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun stated that the interface will be much smoother, more powerful and more stable in terms of design.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source, Via