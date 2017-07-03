Xiaomi MIUI 9 closed beta testing to debut soon

It is known that the MIUI 9 is the next iteration of Xiaomi's interface. The MIUI 9 is speculated to bring about several new features and enhancements over its previous one - MIUI 8.

As per the MIUI Forum, Xiaomi seems to be all set to debut the MIUI 9 closed beta testing. This means that the update will not be hitting all the Xiaomi devices but only to selected users of the closed beta group initially. Notably, Xiaomi formed a Secret group for the testers and developers to test the MIUI 9. As it is a closed group, the update will be restricted to those in the group.

The report further states that the MIUI 9 closed beta update might be rolled out for testing by the end of July. The roll out of this update for the public is said to happen by the end of August. For now, we do not have any further information about the same. Also, the criteria to become a teaser of this update is not known.

There are rumors that the devices such as Xiaomi Mi, Mi Mix, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 5S, Mi 5C, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 4X, Redmi Note 3, Mi Pad 3 and Redmi 3S will receive the MIUI 9 update.

For those who aren't aware, the MIUI 9 update will be based on the Android 7.0 Nougat platform. The update will bring about features such as a new UI, picture-in-picture mode, split screen, and many other features along with the goodies of Android 7.0 Nougat.