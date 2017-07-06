Xiaomi VP outs MIUI 9 screenshots on Weibo

It has already been reported that Xiaomi is all set to debut the closed beta testing of the upcoming interface MIUI 9. Following this, the company revealed the list of devices that will get the update officially.

Now, Huang, the Xiaomi VP in charge of marketing shared a couple of MIUI 9 screenshots on Weibo. He let out the screenshots in order to get feedback from fans to know what they actually think about it. Notably, these screenshots have come days after the official confirmation of the MIUI 9 development. The MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat is claimed to arrive with features such as picture-in-picture and split screen.

There are reports that Xiaomi will be canceling off the SMS scheduling feature on the MIUI 9 due to a meager number of SMS users. Also, there will not be any unnecessary apps that are stuck in the display as it lets users delete the system apps and this will be a welcome feature.

The theme of MIUI 9 seen in the screenshots doesn't seem to impress us as it is looking plain. It is possible to change the theme as per the users' preferences. The icon style seems to bear a striking resemblance to those of the previous iterations of MIUI.

We still have enough time to expect the MIUI 9 to be released officially. The stable ROM of the interface will be rolled out only after the closed and open beta testing. Xiaomi should buck up with the process as Google will soon roll out the Android 8.0 while the MIUI 9 is based on last year's Android Nougat.