Xiaomi MIUI 9 update is likely to arrive in July; brings new features

A new leak has surfaced online speaking about the Xiaomi's next proprietary Android UI- MIUI 9. According to this leak, this update may arrive in the month of July and expected to bring quite a lot of interesting features in it.

Only the release date has been leaked, but the names of the devices that will receive this update are not revealed yet. But as per the recent leak, the devices including Mi 6, Mi 5c, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4, Mi 4C, Mi 4S, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, and also Mi Pad 3 tablet may receive this update. However, we can expect it to come with Android Nougat devices.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on sale in India today; Available via Flipkart and Mi.com



Going back, Xiaomi was rumored to include split-screen mode on MIUI 8. But now the same feature is speculated to arrive in MIUI 9 instead. Along with this, the update is also said to include picture-in-picture functionality. This feature was leaked this month by an email, which was sent out by Xiaomi to its developers.

This update has also removed some basic functionality of the phone such as SMS scheduling. The company claimed that this feature is used only by few users, so by removing this, they can utilize the processing power of the phone to perform some other functions. Once you receive this update, you can also delete the system apps from your phone such as Calendar.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 camera samples appear online; Promote imaging feature



It is also expected to include screen recorder feature, which was first made available in the developer edition of MIUI 8. The company has also designed it to offer better user experience by optimizing few features.

Since the company has followed the trend of releasing the new MIUI updates in August, we can expect this update to be officially announced in July and hit the devices in the month of August.