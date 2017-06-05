Xiaomi Note 4X launched in multiple variants

Xiaomi already has several smartphones and their variants taking the market by storm; yet when the tech giant may come up with a new model with multiple variants is uncertain.

It is already confusing to find the right one of the several variants Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 series have to offer. Despite the fact Xiaomi has launched the all new Redmi Note 4X.

The light blue colored back panel of Redmi Note 4 X is the first prominent difference that sets this phone apart from other variants. The front panel has not been messed with and the previous shades such as Champagne Gold and Cherry Powder have been retained.

As promised, Xiaomi has presented a high end-version for consumers. Redmi Note 4x has 4GB RAM along with 64 GB storage complimented with Snapdragon 625.

The latest version is still not available on the official Xiaomi website; however few online vendors are offering the device for as much as $219.

Depending on the price range, Redmi Note 4X has four variants- 3GB RAM+16 GB ROM for $117 and 3GB RAM + 32GB model for $147. Next is the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $191 or $206 depending upon the processor one wants, a Helio X20 or Snapdragon 625 processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 X isn't a lot different in configuration from the original Note 4 but almost every combination of variation offered by Xiaomi has made all the difference.