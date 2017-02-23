Xiaomi Pinecone processor's video teaser is out

Xiaomi is in the news for many reasons. One thing is the company is all set to launch its first processor called Pinecone SoC on February 28. Lately, a few teasers for the same were posted by the company including a poll requesting users to choose a logo. Now, it appears like it is the time for a video teaser for the Pinecone processor.

The video teaser doesn't shed light on any specification or feature of the upcoming processor. The theme of the video itself tips that Xiaomi's processor will be a powerful one. Going by the recent reports, the Xiaomi Pinecone processor would be positioned between MediaTek P10 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processors in terms of its performance. Eventually, this one will be a mid-range SoC.

The video shows Wang Feng, the two-time World Memory Championship Winner memorizing two sets of 100 numbers those are shown on two big displays. Being a mnemonist, he recalls the long list of data. He is also shown writing the entire list of data without any glitches. This indirectly tips at the ability of the Xiaomi processor.

With a few more days left for the launch of its processor, we can expect a few more teasers to be let out by the company. The Pinecone processor