Xiaomi Pinecone V670 and V970 processor leak: Mi 6S and Mi Note 3 may use them

Xiaomi is in the news not only for its upcoming flagship Mi 6 but also for working on its own processor. Now, all rumors seem to fall in place as it appears like the smartphone maker will introduce its processor soon.

Lately, there were speculations that the Xiaomi Mi 5C might be using the company's own Pinecone processor under its hood. The chipset is believed to be similar to Snapdragon 808 that the Mi 4C uses. Eventually, there were reports that the Mi C lineup of smartphones might use the in-house processor from Xiaomi.

But this proves to be wrong by another speculation. It appears like the Xiaomi's self-made processor might be used for the high-end smartphones too. Though the Xiaomi Mi 5C would be the first device to feature the Pinecone processor, the latter is claimed to be an octa-core processor based on the A53 architecture. It is rumored to be accompanied by Mali T860 MP4 GPU and have the model number V670. However, it is disappointing to know that it will use the 28nm process technology.

Xiaomi seems to be working on another chipset codenamed V970 that is expected to be an octa-core processor with a quad-core Cortex A73 and a quad-core Cortex A53 architecture unlike the other one that uses two quad-core Cortex A53 architectures. Basically, the larger cores are meant to run at a higher frequency than the smaller cores. Also, this processor is said to be coupled with a Mali G71 MP12 GPU and come with the 10nm process technology similar to the latest Snapdragon 835.

Having detailed the specifications of the two Xiaomi chipsets, we come to the latest bit of information that has emerged online. The upcoming smartphones of Xiaomi - Mi 6S and Mi Note 3 are rumored to feature the powerful self-made processor - V970 and go official in Q4 this year.

