Xiaomi Redmi 3S sales set a new record in India: 4 Million units sold

Xiaomi has more or less changed the mindset that people have regarding Chinese phones or the brands themselves. Moreover, the company has managed to become one of the popular smartphone brands in India. In fact, recent reports have revealed that the Chinese handset manufacturer has secured the second largest smartphone brand after Samsung in the Indian market.

And the company has achieved such milestone by providing smartphones with a lot of features and high-end specs at a very low cost. Besides, Xiaomi has made a big impact in the smartphone segment and looks like the company will continue to do so in future.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 4 one of the company's offering has managed to attract a lot of consumers in the market. The smartphone even set new sales record for the company. While this has been that case, now Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India has just posted a tweet about the sales of another smartphone.

#Redmi3S: 4M+ units sold in 9 months ️🙌 Highest selling phone ever in online India 💪 I hope our next device is as successful ☺️ @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/6QS3czTII9 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 13, 2017

This time it's the Redmi 3S. According to the twitter post by Jain, the Redmi 3S handset has become the highest selling smartphone in the online category in India. The company sold about 4 million units of Redmi 3S in a period of nine months. And this again just goes to show how popular the brand is in India.

While Xiaomi is continuing to set new milestones in the smartphone market, Jain has also announced a small contest with regards to this new found glory. His post reads, "RT my earlier tweet + tell why u love the 2-day battery of #Redmi3S." Also, 50 winners will be selected.

RT my earlier tweet + tell why u love the 2 day battery of #Redmi3S. 50 lucky fans to get F codes for our new product launching next week! https://t.co/D7dmmVe4cW — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 13, 2017

So Mi fans as well interested people can enter the contest and win F-codes for Xiaomi's new products that are launching next week. Basically, this new product is expected to be the Redmi 4.