Xiaomi Redmi 4 flash sale to happen today at 12 noon on Amazon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recently released a much-hyped smartphone Redmi 4 and now it is up for sale once again in the form of flash sale.

You can grab this handset today from Xiaomi's website Mi.com and also from Amazon.in at 12 pm. It is the second flash sale organized by the company where it saw a good response in the first sale. The phones were sold out in a minute in the first flash sale which took place last week. That is, within the first eight minutes, it registered a sales number of 250,000 units.

Not just this, the Redmi 4 have also recorded 10 million plus hits per minute on the Amazon.in site with around 2.3 million 'notify me' alerts from the eagerly awaiting buyers. Let us see in detail about the pricing as well as the features of the phone which made everyone to hit the alert button.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi6C with Android 7.1.1 and Snapdragon 660 spotted on GFXBench

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Price listing The Redmi 4 is made available in three different storage variants. The phone with 2GB RAM + 16GB native storage is placed with a price tag of Rs. 6,999, whereas the one with 3GB RAM + 34GB storage is made available for Rs. 8,999. If you opt for a higher variant having 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, then it will cost Rs. 10,999. Features With a metal uni-body design, it bestows an HD 720p display of 5-inch with a 2.5D curved glass IPS display on top. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with different storage variant as explained above. It features a fingerprint scanner on the rear with a non-removable battery of 4,100mAh capacity. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max sales cross 3 million units in one year Camera and other details The phone sports a 13MP primary snapper with a 5-element lens, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with the same aperture details. The back camera features include- burst mode, panorama, facial recognition, HDR and real-time filters. It is also capable of recording FHD 1080 videos. The selfie shooter comes with Beautify mode for great looking portraits. The device runs on Android Nougat Preview OS topped with MIUI 8. The phone has an IR blaster and supports dual SIM 4G.