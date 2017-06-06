Xiaomi Redmi 4 goes on sale again today; available on Amazon and Mi.com

The recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 4 will go on sale today in India at 12 PM. It will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com. Launched in three different memory variants, the smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage variant.

The one with 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage is priced at Rs. 8,999. Lastly, the one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage will be sold at Rs. 10,999. Unfortunately, in today's sale, only the first two variants will be available as the high-end version will not come to India until the end of this month. To refresh your memory, let's go through the features and specs of the Xiaomi Redmi 4.

Compact and stylish design Thanks to its metal unibody design, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 looks quite premium despite being a budget smartphone. It follows the Xiaomi's symmetric design language and comes with a 2.5D curved glass at the front. The device has two speaker grilles at the bottom positioned on either side of the micro-SUB port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top placed along with a microphone and an IR blaster to let you control electronic devices at home or office. As usual, the volume rockers and power button are placed on the right and you have the hybrid SIM card tray at the left side. The real panel comes with a matte finish surface and houses the 13MP camera module and a fingerprint scanner. 5-inch HD display The Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass for better protection. As you can see, the bezels surrounding the display are quite slim. Hardware As mentioned earlier the Xiaomi Redmi 4 has three memory variants: the basic one with 2GB RAM variant with 16GB native storage space, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory and the third with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. All three variants are powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. The smartphone draws its energy from a large 4,100mAh battery, which can easily last a day's heavy usage. Optics The Redmi phone features a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash light. The f/2.2 camera comes equipped with Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF). The device also comes with Xiaomi's camera app that offers features such as Panorama, Timer, Beautify, Filters, Audio, Scene and even a manual mode that allows you to tweak ISO, White balance, etc. to play around with images you capture. Up front, there is also a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Software and connectivity options On the software front, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with the layer of MIUI 8 OS on top. Its connectivity suite offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, 4G VoLTE, hybrid dual-SIM, GPS and an IR blaster.