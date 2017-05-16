Xiaomi Redmi 4 is launching today in India: Watch the live stream here

It is going to be an exciting day today for the Xiaomi fans as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Redmi 4 in India. The company hosting an event today at 11:30 AM in New Delhi to launch this smartphone in the country.

The Redmi 4 is an upgraded variant of Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime budget smartphones those are best-sellers in the market. It is known that the device will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. Amazon has already started accepting registrations for the Xiaomi Redmi 4. Xiaomi is all set to live stream the launch event on the official website. It is believed that the Redmi 4 Prime will also be launched in India alongside the Redmi 4 today.

Talking about the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime smartphones are almost identical in terms of design with a metallic unibody build and 2.5D curved glass displays. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a hybrid dual SIM card slot. There are differences only in terms of hardware. Both the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime are based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on MIUI 8.

The Redmi 4 boasts of a 5-inch HD 720p display and is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. The camera department comprises of a 13MP main snapper with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and dual LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture. The 4100mAh battery operating within the device comes with fast charging support as well.

When it comes to the Redmi 4 Prime, the smartphone has a 5-inch FHD 1080p display and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. The other aspects remain the same as the Redmi 4.